ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.41% of ACI Worldwide worth $404,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.50 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

