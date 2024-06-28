Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 975.0% in June

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acreage Stock Down 2.3 %

Acreage stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

