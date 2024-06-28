Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Adecco Group has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.70.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.