Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

