AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.48 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

