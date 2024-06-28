AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Major Shareholder Shuhei Komatsu Sells 140,848 Shares

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $70,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %

AWIN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.88. AERWINS Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.