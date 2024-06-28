Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $166.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

