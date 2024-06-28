Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
