Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

