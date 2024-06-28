Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

