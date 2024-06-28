Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.95 and a 200 day moving average of $508.62.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
