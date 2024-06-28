Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.95 and a 200 day moving average of $508.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.