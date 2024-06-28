Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $375,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 80,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

