Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,960.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Aldebaran Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
About Aldebaran Resources
