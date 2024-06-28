Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,960.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Aldebaran Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Aldebaran Resources alerts:

About Aldebaran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.