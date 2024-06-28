Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.59.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

