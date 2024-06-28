Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.55 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
