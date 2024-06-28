Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.55 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

