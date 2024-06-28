Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
