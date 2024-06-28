Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.5 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.50 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.74. The company has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.