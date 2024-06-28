Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.08.

ATD stock opened at C$77.50 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.74. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

