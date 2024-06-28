Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.93. Allakos has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.64.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 104.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 1,753.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

