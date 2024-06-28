Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in June

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AENTW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

