Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

