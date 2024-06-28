Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.46

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 68631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

