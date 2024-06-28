Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 124.7% in June

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the May 31st total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.4 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Alsea has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Get Alsea alerts:

Alsea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.