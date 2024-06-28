Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aluf Price Performance
AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Aluf Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aluf
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.