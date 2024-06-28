Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

