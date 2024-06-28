Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alumina Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.38 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.
About Alumina
