Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alumina Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.38 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

