Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 6,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.