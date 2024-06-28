American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Matthew G. Mckenna Purchases 5,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Software Stock Up 8.5 %

AMSWA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Software by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Software by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Software by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.