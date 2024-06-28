Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

