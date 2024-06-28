ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 1,555,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.