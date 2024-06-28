Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in June

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $31.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.
About Anglo American Platinum
