Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $693.23

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.23 ($8.79) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.37). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.37), with a volume of 13,834 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 693.23. The company has a market cap of £260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

