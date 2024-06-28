Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.63 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

