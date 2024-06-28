Anthony Valentino Georgiadis Sells 35,115 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 35,115 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $426,647.25.
Anthony Valentino Georgiadis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $144,895.08.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.