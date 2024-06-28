AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
