AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

LON:AO opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.40) on Thursday. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The firm has a market cap of £638.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

