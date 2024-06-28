Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 247.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQST. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

