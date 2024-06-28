Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.10 and last traded at 3.19, with a volume of 9511700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.20.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.