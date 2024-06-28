Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

