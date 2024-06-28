Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO opened at $9.15 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

