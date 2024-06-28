Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 944,196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
