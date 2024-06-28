Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 269.2% in June

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

