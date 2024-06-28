Aspiriant LLC Acquires 288 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 52.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $292.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.10 and its 200 day moving average is $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $209.25 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

