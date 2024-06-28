Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Cornell University acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

