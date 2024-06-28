Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 576.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 40,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 437.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

