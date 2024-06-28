Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $138,759,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

