Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.