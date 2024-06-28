Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $296.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

