Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ISTB opened at $47.42 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
