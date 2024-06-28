Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.42 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.