Aspiriant LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 357,481 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

