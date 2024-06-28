Aspiriant LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.91 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.44.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

