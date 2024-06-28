Aspiriant LLC Has $544,000 Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

