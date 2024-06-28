Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE:COF opened at $134.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

